Is Bhendi Bazaar project another casualty of MVA-BJP war?

Stop-work notice comes days after Fadnavis tells Assembly changes were made in original plan, signalling reversal of another MVA move

Work underway at Phase-2 of Bhendi Bazaar project. Pic/SBUT

Work at the Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project site has come to a grinding halt following an “unexpected” notice from the BMC citing violations. The civic body’s directive comes days after Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis told the Assembly that changes were made in the original plan of the project during MVA’s time, giving hints that the Eknath Shinde government was on course to reverse another move of its predecessor.

The Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT), which is driving the redevelopment, said it has got all the permissions and that it would cooperate with authorities. Kishor Yerame, assistant municipal commissioner of C-ward told mid-day, “Yes, we have issued a stop-work notice. This notice was issued under Section 354 A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888.”

The notice of August 27 cites “unlawful” work at the site and warns of stringent action if work is not stopped at once. The state government on August 24 announced a probe into the redevelopment of Bhendi Bazaar, also known as the SBUT project. Deputy CM Fadnavis said BMC officials will look into the several “irregularities” SBUT committed by altering the original plans. The ambitious cluster redevelopment project, spread over 16.5 acres, that seeks to improve the infrastructure at Bhendi Bazaar, will relocate 3,200 residents and around 1,250 commercial infrastructure.

Also read: Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment set to be completed by 2025



The cluster redevelopment project promises to transform the infrastructure at Bhendi Bazaar. File pic

Fadnavis said, “SBUT is a very ambitious project and is one of path-breaking and pioneer projects in urban renewal. If this project completes successfully, then we can carry out such redevelopment projects in any congested areas of Mumbai. We have always supported this project in the past and we will continue to do so in the future. Amid all this, the original designs and plans were changed. And Sadly, while making these changes, they chose to shut down some traditional roads, reduced the width of roads and used the space in the name of FSI [floor space index] for redevelopment.”

Fadnavis said: “I would like to tell the officials of SBUT that they should avoid getting into profiteering, and redevelop one Bhendi Bazaar and create another one, they will not be able to provide quality of life to the people.” “The chief minister will direct the BMC commissioner to probe the matter over changes that were made, if there is corruption involved and who is behind it,” Fadnavis said, adding that while doing so, they will not stop the project,” he added.

The notice issued by Rajesh Dholay, executive engineer–building proposal department–City reads, “As per the decision taken by the Cabinet during the state Assembly’s Monsoon Session, a detailed inquiry of the ongoing Bhendi Bazaar project is to be conducted. Hence a stop-work notice has been issued to the project under Section 354 of the MMC Act. Produce all documents regarding permissions approved by the competent authority in favour of the erection of the building in 24 hours.” The BMC has also asked the local police station to evacuate all project staff and workers from the site to ensure that work is stopped.

Will cooperate: SBUT

Calling the notice “unexpected”, SBUT said it has got the approvals from the authorities at all stages and that it would continue to cooperate with officials. “In accordance with the unexpected notice from MCGM [BMC], we have ceased all construction work on the site. This upliftment project is positively impacting the lives and livelihoods of around 25,000 people and upgrading the dilapidated infrastructure of Bhendi Bazaar. The entire project has been planned as per the provisions of Development Control Regulations 33[9] and is being carried out in line with the approvals and permissions of all concerned authorities,” said the spokesperson for SBUT.

The spokesperson added, “The project has already improved the living standards of over 610 families and 128 business establishments owing to completion of the first phase of the project. We stay fully committed to delivering on the aspirations of the remaining tenants as well, by relocating them back to their new premises at the earliest. As per the Hon’ble Deputy CM’s recent statement in the Legislative Assembly that the Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment is a landmark project and work will not be stopped, we are positive that the notice will be lifted soon. The Trust will continue to cooperate with MCGM and other government authorities while they review the matter.”

16.5

Area in acres that the project covers

27

Day of this month when the notice was issued

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal