Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA to untangle BKC’s traffic mess on commissioner’s orders
Mumbai: Kurla-based medical trust shortlisted to run Aarey Hospital
Mumbai: AC double-decker buses introduced on two routes
Mumbai: Ban on feeding strays at Colaba garden draws ire of animal lovers
Kerala student says he made bomb threat to Mumbai airport to crash airline stocks
Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav to take oath on Wednesday
Over 345,000 Afghans deported from Iran to Afghanistan in 2 months: Taliban
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Is Mumbais public transport system accessible for disabled persons

Is Mumbai’s public transport system accessible for disabled persons?

Premium

Updated on: 12 December,2023 11:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjana Deshpande | sanjana.deshpande@mid-day.com

Top

Mumbai's public transportation system lacks accessibility provisions for individuals with disabilities, despite serving millions daily through an intricate web of trains, buses, taxis, and rickshaws.

Is Mumbai’s public transport system accessible for disabled persons?

A crowd walks past a family trying to enter a park with their child with disability. Representative Image/AFP


Mumbai, the bustling financial capital of India, is known for its vibrant culture, diverse population and perpetually moving lifestyle. The city can keep up with its fast pace because of the public transport system that serves millions every day. However, despite the transport network being extensive, its accessibility remains a subject of debate and contention.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport mumbai local train mumbai transport

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK