Is Mumbai’s public transport system accessible for disabled persons?

Mumbai's public transportation system lacks accessibility provisions for individuals with disabilities, despite serving millions daily through an intricate web of trains, buses, taxis, and rickshaws.

A crowd walks past a family trying to enter a park with their child with disability. Representative Image/AFP

Mumbai, the bustling financial capital of India, is known for its vibrant culture, diverse population and perpetually moving lifestyle. The city can keep up with its fast pace because of the public transport system that serves millions every day. However, despite the transport network being extensive, its accessibility remains a subject of debate and contention.

