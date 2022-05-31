It is BJP vs Shiv Sena again in Rajya Sabha elections amid charges of horse-trading

Breaking News
Updated on: 31 May,2022 08:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

The Congress dared the BJP to show a magic number needed to win all the three seats

File pic


Denying charges of horse trading in the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls in which it has fielded three official candidates, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked the MVA, indirectly the Shiv Sena, to withdraw one of its candidates, to make the elections unopposed. However, the Sena, which is the BJP’s main target in these polls, has exuded confidence of winning comfortably with not only its two candidates but also two others from its allies. 

The Congress dared the BJP to show a magic number needed to win all the three seats.




All party official candidates had filed their nominations by Monday afternoon. The polling will be conducted on June 10 if there aren’t as many candidates for six vacancies after the date of withdrawal.


