Jagran Prakashan files criminal case against M/s Mosaic Advertising

Updated on: 30 October,2024 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

A case has been filed for misappropriation/embezzlement of an amount to the tune of  approximately Rs 2.29 lakh

Jagran Prakashan files criminal case against M/s Mosaic Advertising

Through our news reporting network it has come to notice that M/s Jagran Prakashan Ltd. has filed a criminal  case at  Kanpur  Courts  against  M/S Mosaic Advertising & Marketing Pvt. Ltd. 7, Sugat News , 3rd Floor, Chhabildas High School Road Dadar (West), Mumbai  400028, and its directors Mr Milind Gupte and Ms Malini Rao, U / S  318 (4) , 316 (5)  Bhartiya  Nyaya  Sanhita 2023,  for  offence  of  cheating  and  misappropriation /embezzlement of funds, while working as an advertising agent.


A case has been filed for misappropriation/embezzlement of an amount to the tune of  approximately Rs 2.29 lakh. This case is pending in the Kanpur Court and processes of bailable warrants have been issued  by  the court  against the above mentioned directors of  the company owing to their  non-appearance in court.



