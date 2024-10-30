Jagran Prakashan files criminal case against M/s Mosaic Advertising

A case has been filed for misappropriation/embezzlement of an amount to the tune of approximately Rs 2.29 lakh

Representation pic

Through our news reporting network it has come to notice that M/s Jagran Prakashan Ltd. has filed a criminal case at Kanpur Courts against M/S Mosaic Advertising & Marketing Pvt. Ltd. 7, Sugat News , 3rd Floor, Chhabildas High School Road Dadar (West), Mumbai 400028, and its directors Mr Milind Gupte and Ms Malini Rao, U / S 318 (4) , 316 (5) Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, for offence of cheating and misappropriation /embezzlement of funds, while working as an advertising agent.

A case has been filed for misappropriation/embezzlement of an amount to the tune of approximately Rs 2.29 lakh. This case is pending in the Kanpur Court and processes of bailable warrants have been issued by the court against the above mentioned directors of the company owing to their non-appearance in court.