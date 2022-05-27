Jailed former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh hospitalized

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 May,2022 05:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

The 72-year-old former minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money-laundering case in November 2021

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who is currently in judicial custody, has been admitted to a hospital after he complained of high blood pressure and chest pain, his aide said on Friday.

Deshmukh was suffering from "uncontrolled high blood pressure and chest pain," and was admitted to an ICU at the civic-run KEM Hospital here for Stress Thallium Heart Test on May 25, he said.




The 72-year-old former minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money-laundering case in November 2021.


