Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai on Tuesday. Pic/Atul Kamble

At least 15 Govindas were injured during Dahi Handi festivities in Mumbai who were later shifted different city hospitals, the civic officials said on Tuesday.

The Dahi Handi festival is being celebrated in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday to mark Krishna Janmashtami 2024, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

In a recent update on the Dahi Handi celebrations, a total of 15 Govindas (participants) have been reported injured.

"The injured individuals were receiving treatment at various hospitals," an official said.

During the festival, 'Govindas' or Dahi Handi participants form multi-tiered human pyramids to break 'dahi handis' (earthen pots filled with curd) suspended in the air.

It is believed that Lord Krishna liked curd and butter as a child. Therefore, devotees re-enact his childhood days through dahi handi after Krishna Janmashtami.

Dahi handis decorated with flowers have been hoisted many feet above the ground at several housing societies, roads, junctions and public grounds across the city.

Dressed in colourful attires, Govindas are seen criss-crossing parts of the metropolis in trucks, tempos, buses and two-wheelers to break the dahi handis.

The Govindas injured were being treated at hospitals including St. George, KEM, Sion, Nair, Rajawadi, etc.

According to the civic officials, the Govindas admitted in city hospitals include-

St. George Hospital: 1

Poddar Hospital: 4

KEM Hospital: 1

Nair Hospital: 4

Sion Hospital: 2

Rajawadi Hospital: 1

MT Agrawal Hospital: 1

Kurla Bhabha Hospital: 1

"The treatment for the injured Govindas is ongoing at outpatient departments (OPDs) across these hospitals. Efforts are being made to provide the necessary medical care to all those affected during celebrations," the officials said.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have beefed up security in the city for the festive celebrations.

Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers in Mumbai for Dahi Handi festivities on Tuesday, an official said.

"More than 11,000 personnel have been deployed for security and maintaining law and order. All deputy police commissioners of zones and additional police commissioners of regions apart from the constabulary and inspector-level officials from police stations will be on the ground to supervise and enforce the security arrangements," he said, as per the PTI.