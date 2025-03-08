A Japanese delegation visited Thane to assess the progress of Smart City projects and explore potential technological collaborations under the Japan-India Smart City Cooperation Platform (JISCOP). Officials discussed completed initiatives, ongoing developments, and areas for future cooperation.

File Pic

Listen to this article Japanese delegation reviews Thane Smart City project, explores collaboration x 00:00

A delegation from Japan recently visited Thane to assess the progress of various initiatives under the Smart City project and explore potential avenues for technological collaboration, a civic official confirmed on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PTI, the visit took place on Friday as part of the Japan-India Smart City Cooperation Platform (JISCOP), an initiative designed to promote knowledge exchange and technological support between the two nations for sustainable urban development. The platform facilitates partnerships in infrastructure, urban planning, and smart city solutions.

The Japanese delegation comprised representatives from Nomura Research Institute, including Chief Project Architect Aya Honda and India's representative Varsha Gupta. They held discussions with Sandeep Malvi, CEO of Thane Smart City and Additional Commissioner of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), to review the status of ongoing and completed projects under the Smart City initiative.

As per PTI, the delegation focused on various aspects of the Smart City plan, evaluating the impact of completed projects, examining current developments, and identifying areas where Japanese expertise could enhance technological advancements. Discussions revolved around innovative urban solutions, intelligent transportation systems, environmental sustainability, and digital governance.

Thane Smart City Limited (TSCL), which is spearheading the city’s transformation, has been implementing multiple projects under the Indian government’s Smart City Mission. According to PTI reports, out of the 35 planned initiatives, 32 have already been successfully completed, while work on the remaining three is in progress.

A cooperation agreement was signed in 2022 between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, and the Government of Japan to bolster sustainable urban development efforts. Under this framework, Japanese experts have been actively engaging with Indian Smart City projects, providing insights and technical assistance.

PTI reports that in the financial year 2024-25, two online meetings were conducted between Indian and Japanese officials to discuss advancements and share best practices in smart city development. Furthermore, in November 2024, a delegation from Japan’s Department of Infrastructure and Tourism visited Thane Smart City Ltd to review project implementations and assess their effectiveness.

According to a release from TMC, the ongoing collaboration between Japan and India under the Smart City initiative is expected to strengthen technological capabilities, introduce innovative solutions, and drive sustainable growth in Thane’s urban landscape.