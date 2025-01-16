Breaking News
Jarange blames Dhananjay Munde’s gang for destroying Deshmukh family after sarpanch’s murder

Updated on: 16 January,2025 03:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange accuses Dhananjay Munde’s gang of being responsible for the devastation of Santosh Deshmukh’s family following the sarpanch’s murder in Beed. Jarange condemns the alleged involvement of Munde’s associates in extortion and calls for justice

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday accused the ‘gang’ associated with Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde of devastating the family of Beed’s Massajog village sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh, who was murdered last month.


Jarange, a vocal advocate for Maratha reservations, alleged that the group led by Munde was more focused on gaining financial benefits from politics than adhering to moral or ethical values. His statement particularly referenced Walmik Karad, an associate of the NCP leader Munde, whose alleged involvement in the murder of Deshmukh has stirred widespread controversy.


Santosh Deshmukh, who was the sarpanch of Massajog, was tragically abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9, 2024. His killing was allegedly a result of his attempts to intervene in an extortion plot targeting an energy company running a windmill project in Beed district. Investigations have revealed that Karad, who is reportedly linked with Munde, was in contact with the murderers during the execution of the crime.


On Thursday, Deshmukh’s brother, Dhananjay Deshmukh, met with Jarange in Beed, a day after Karad was taken into the custody of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Maharashtra police to probe the case. Jarange, in a statement to the press, remarked that the ‘gang’ led by Dhananjay Munde had not only caused immense pain to the Deshmukh family but would also face the consequences of their actions, claiming that the perpetrators would be cursed for their crimes.

Munde, who serves as a minister in Maharashtra, has been facing calls for his resignation from the opposition, with some members of his own party also questioning his conduct in relation to Karad’s connections. BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, a vocal critic, has demanded that Munde step down, accusing him of enabling corruption and criminal activities.

Jarange further stated that the gang's sole concern was profit, at the expense of humanity, and that their greed was further evidenced by the protests demanding Karad's release. These groups, Jarange claimed, were tarnishing the reputation of the state with their actions.

Adding another layer to the case, the murder of Santosh Deshmukh has also raised tensions, as it involves caste dynamics. Deshmukh, a Maratha, was killed by members of the Vanjari community, who are a dominant group in the Beed region, fuelling allegations of caste-based violence.

Dhananjay Deshmukh, the slain sarpanch’s brother, expressed his hope that the investigation would be conducted thoroughly and fairly. He noted that Jarange, who was unwell at the time, had travelled to meet him to show support. He also emphasised the need for justice to be served, hoping that the inquiry would be transparent and the perpetrators held accountable.

(With inputs from PTI) 

