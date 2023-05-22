Jayant Patil might have been summoned based on some information with probe agencies: Devendra Fadnavis

Patil, who heads the Maharashtra unit of the Nationalist Congress Party, is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate at its office in south Mumbai in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the now-bankrupt financial services firm IL&FS

Jayant Patil. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil might have been summoned based on some information in possession of probe agencies.

"Jayant Patil need not be afraid if he has not done anything (wrong). Central agencies or state agencies are doing their work. He must have been summoned because probe agencies might be having some information or case against him," said Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, reported news agency PTI.

Patil, who heads the Maharashtra unit of the Nationalist Congress Party, is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate at its office in south Mumbai in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the now-bankrupt financial services firm IL&FS, an official told PTI.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Raosaheb Danve told PTI that the issue need not be politicised as ED or CBI are autonomous agencies.

"I know Patil for a long time. I think if he has been served with a notice (by ED), there must be some trail. Patil should go and clarify. If ED feels there is nothing against Patil, then he will be discharged. I do not see any kind of politics behind it," he added.

The senior leader of the NCP reached the ED's office at around 11.50 am in the presence of a large number of the party supporters.

The agency's office is located close to the NCP office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai.

Patil's statement is likely to be recorded by the ED officials in connection with the case.

Earlier, speaking to reporters before going to the ED's office, Patil said, "I am part of the opposition and one needs to face such type of suffering. I never heard the name of the IL&FS in the past, but the ED officials have summoned me to appear before them. I will try to address their queries in the legal framework."

"I appeal to the party workers to maintain peace and allow the officials to do their work. I also ask party workers not to be afraid of it," said Patil, a seven-term legislator who is former Maharashtra minister of home and finance.

(With inputs from PTI)