Jio Mumbai Cyclothon Rally: Traffic restrictions issued in parts of Mumbai for Dec 17, check details

Mumbai Police have issued traffic restriction in parts of city ahead of the Jio Mumbai Cyclothon Rally on December 17

Mumbai Police have issued traffic restriction in parts of city including Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Worli, Mahim, etc ahead of the Jio Mumbai Cyclothon Rally on December 17.

According to a traffic notification, the police said that the Jio Mumbai Cyclothon Rally is organised in the jurisdiction of BKC traffic division in Mumbai from early morning 03:00 hrs to 11.30 hrs. Distance wise the said Jio Mumbai Cyclothon Rally is divided into different categories. In which of 10 kms Cyclothon Rally will start from BKC traffic division and will end at BKC traffic division after moving from Bandra traffic division.

The police said, however, 25,50 and 100 Kms Cyclothon Rallies will start from MMRDA R-II ground the jurisdiction of BKC traffic division and after moving from Bandra, Worli, Dadar and Mahim division through designated route said rallies will return the jurisdiction of BKC traffic division and will end at MMRDA R-II Ground.

The notification said, during the period of Cyclothon Rally following traffic management is made on 17/12/2023 between 02.00 hrs. to 12.00 hrs-

Road closed and optional route in the jurisdiction of BKC traffic division

Road Closed: There shall be no entry to all types of vehicles (except for the vehicles involved in Cyclothon Rally) From We work building- one BKC to NSE Junction, Family Court towards Bharat Nagar.

Optional Route: North Bound infront of we work building - U turn-one BKC junction - left turn - MCA Cricket Club - Jio World Convention Centre - American Consulate - left turn- Dimond junction left turn- NABARD Junction right turn- Kherwadi road south bound- Kanakiya Paris- Sai Prasad Hotel- Kherwadi Junction left turn- Court junction- Kalanagar Junciton - MMRDA junction- Dharavi T Junction- towards their desired destination.

Road Closed: There shall be no entry to all types of vehicles (except vehicles involved vehicular traffic in Cyclothon rally) From Bhart Nagar Junction - Family Court towards Western Express Highway.

Optional Route: Bhartnagar junction U Turn - Nabard junction left turn - Kherwadi Road Kanakiya Paris- Saiprasad Hotel- Kherwadi junction left turn- court junction - Kalanagar junction-MMRDA junction-Dharavi T junction towards their desired destination.

Road Closed: There shal be No Entry to all types of vehicles (Except vehicles involved vehicular traffic in Cyclothon rally) from BKC connector bridge south bound in BKC area from Chunabhatti traffic division.

Optional Route: Vehicular trafic from Chunabhatti through BKC Connector bridge shall proceed through Sion Highway - Sion Railway Station - Dharvi T- junction right turn- Kalanagar junction- Western Express Highway.

Road Closed: There shall be no entry to all types of vehicles througlh Western Express Highway south bound of Prabodhankar Thackery flyover bridge and from BKC and Dharavi. The road will be closcd from Kalanagar Junction towards Worli Sea link and Bandra Linking Road.

Optional Route: South bound Western Express Higlway take left turn at Kherwadi Flyover bridge slope - court junction - Kalanagar junction - Sion Bandra Link Rond towards Dharavi T junction to Sion - Shivaji Park, Dadar. Also, take a U-turn under the Kalanagur flyover from North bound and take a left turn at Vakola Junction from the Western Express Highway (Vakola traffic division) and take a left turn to S.V.Road. The road will lead to the desired destination towards Bandra.

Road Closed: There shall be No Entry to all types of vehicles from Kalanagr junction Nandadip Garden- Bandra Railway Station. Bridge towards Worli Sea link.

Optional Route: South Bound Kalanagar Junction - MMRDA junction - Dharavi T junction right turn Mahim - Shivaji Park - towards Dadar.

Road closed and optional route in the jurisdiction of Bandra traffic division

Road Closed: There shall be No Entry to allItypes of vchicles from Lilavati Hospital - K.C Road towards Lilavati Junction.

Optional Route: Lilavati Junction left turn- L.K. Mehta Road - Mahim Causeway junction right turn- L.J. Road - towards South Mumbai.

Road Closed: There shall be no entry to all types of vehicles from S.V. Road south bound - Mahim Causeway junction towards Sea Link under Bandra flyover bridge.

Optional Route: Mahim Causeway - L.J. Road south Bound towards South Mumbai.

Road Closed and optional route in the jurisdiction of Worli traffic division

Road Closed : Khan Abdul Gafar Khan Road south bound shall be closed from J.K. Kapur Chowk to Gafar Khan junction shall be closed for vehicular traffic.

Option Route: Khan Abdul Gafar Khan Road-J.K. Kapur Chowk- Hardikar Road right turn - Dr. Annie Besant Road south bound- towards South Mumbai.

Road Closed: Dr. Annie Besant Road North Bound from Lotus junction to Hardikar junction shall be closed for vehicular traffic.

Optional Route: Traffic coming from south Mumbai from Haji Ali Junction to K.K. Marg Rakhangi Junction - Senapati Bapat Marg after Mahim Phatak take left turn to S.L. Raheja Bridge and continue from Kemkar Chowk to Dharavi T Junction take a left turn from the junction and proceed to the desired destination via Sion Bandra Link Road under Kalanagar Junction.

Or

Rakhangi Junction - E Moses Road - Worli Naka -G.M.Bhosale Marg Kurne Chowk take a right turn from Pandurang Budhkar Marg and take a left turn from Dhanmill Naka Junction - Senapati Bapat Marg to their desire destination.

Road Closed and Optional Route in the jurisdiction of Dadar traffic division

Road Closed: Between Dr. Annie Basent road and Swatantra veer Savarkar Road (Narayan Hardikar Junction to Yes Bank) North bound will remain closed for traffic.

Optional Route: Traffic coming from South Mumbai from Haji Ali Junction - K.K. Marg Rakhangi Junction - Senapati Bapat Marg - Mahim Phatak take left turn to S.L. Raheja Bridge and continue from Kemkar Chowk to Dharavi T Junction take a left turn at the junction and proceed to the desire

destination via Sion Bandra Link Road under Kalanagar Bridge.

Road Closed and Optional Route in the jurisdiction of Mahim traffic division

Road Closed: There shall be no entry to all types of vehicles on north bound from Cadell Road-Yes Bank to Mahim Causeway.

Optional Route: From Dadar traffic division through Gokhle Road- LJ. Road Mahim Junction- Right Turn- Mahim Phatak left turn - Raheja Hospital Left turn Sion Mahim Link Road- T Junction- Left turn towards Bandra.

