Just a month to go, many senior citizens don’t know of locker rule change

As deadline for new RBI re-registration rule looms, seniors rue that banks have not even intimated them about it

Shashikala Singh, locker holder at SBI Dahisar branch

As the December 31 deadline to implement RBI’s revised bank locker rules nears, many banks are yet to execute the same. Some banks were also found to be confused about the rules. This despite RBI, via a notification on August 18, 2021, asking them to start the process from January 1, 2022. mid-day visited banks in the city and spoke to locker holders, a majority of whom said their banks had not yet informed them of it.

