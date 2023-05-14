Breaking News
Karnataka verdict a boost for MVA; will put up joint challenge to BJP in 2024: Maha NCP chief

Updated on: 14 May,2023 07:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
MVA leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) and state Congress chief Nana Patole, attended the meeting

The BJP's crushing defeat in Karnataka is a boost for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra which will take small parties along and put up a united challenge to the ruling party in the 2024 elections, state NCP chief Jayant Patil said on Sunday.


Speaking to reporters after attending the MVA meeting at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence 'Silver Oak' here, Patil said the MVA- comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress- will work out a seat-sharing formula ahead of the Lok Sabha and the Maharashtra assembly elections, due in the second half of the next year.



MVA leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) and state Congress chief Nana Patole, attended the meeting.


"Like Karnataka, I am sure the MVA will win the people's trust in Maharashtra and will work with more strength," Patil said.

He said MVA leaders have decided to hold talks with other small parties and are hopeful of presenting a united opposition to the current dispensation in the country in 2024.

"The three constituents of MVA will meet and work out a seat-sharing formula ahead of the Lok Sabha and the Maharashtra assembly elections. We are starting steadily and slowly," Patil added.

He said the public rallies of MVA, titled 'Vajramooth', currently put on hold will resume after the summer heat subsides.

"Due to rising temperatures in the state, we have suspended the rallies. We will start holding them once the heat subsides," he said.

Patil said these rallies can be arranged in June, and if the rains start early, we will organise them indoors.

In Karnataka elections, the results of which were declared on Saturday, the Congress won 135 seats out of 224, while the ruling BJP and the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively.

