Kashish hoists its flag once again

Kashish hoists its flag once again

Updated on: 26 May,2022 07:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hemal Ashar | hemal@mid-day.com

South Asia’s biggest LGBTQI+ film festival returns after the pandemic-enforced break with a diverse line up

Kashish hoists its flag once again

Festival Director Sridhar Rangayan, actor Divya Dutta and director Arunaraje Patil at the press conference to announce the fest. Pic/Ashish Raje


Badhai Do and Sheer Qorma will lead a line-up of films at queer film festival Kashish 2022, kickstarting Pride month from June 1. The film festival is back in physical form after two years of the COVID-lockdown induced virtual viewing. It will screen around 194+ films from 53 countries at the Liberty Cinema from June 1 to 5, Alliance Française de Bombay from June 2 to 4 and online from June 3 to 12.

A press conference on Wednesday afternoon, with the director of the festival Sridhar Rangayan, filmmakers, actors and the jury hit an upbeat note with most speakers jubilant that the festival has returned in physical form. This will be the 13th edition of Kashish that will be up and rolling, putting the rainbow into June skies.




