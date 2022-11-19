KEM offers Sewri TB hospital as alternative accommodation to students

Several parents also came for the protest outside the dean's office, and complained that instead of solving the students’ problems, the administration was risking their lives by sending them to the TB hospital

Students protest against the decision to move them to TB hospital in Sewri, on Friday

Students from KEM nursing quarters have been asked by the administration to move from their dilapidated hostel to the premises of the Group of Tuberculosis Hospitals in Sewri. The decision prompted a protest on Friday, as students fear contracting TB at the proposed accommodation.

Several parents also came for the protest outside the dean's office, and complained that instead of solving the students’ problems, the administration was risking their lives by sending them to the TB hospital. The dean later told mid-day that the administration would explore more options.

A 40-year-old cook sustained severe head injuries when a concrete slab from the roof fell on November 3, at the KEM Nurses Quarters and School of Nursing in Parel. The incident caught the attention of the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission, following which the BMC made a submission, saying the students would be shifted within two weeks.

However, two weeks later, the administration came up with the alternative accommodation. Its letter to students read: “The appropriate place i.e. ward No.2 & 4 has been identified wherein it can be ensured that all of the occupants of the nursing college were suitably accommodated and none of them directly or indirectly get exposed to TB patients being treated at the hospital.”

The matron was asked to make necessary preparations for shifting by November 28. “If any of the occupants do not shift from the dilapidated nursing quarter, it will be at their risk, and consequences KEM administration (MCGM administration) shall not be held responsible for the same,” the letter added.

A senior hospital official, requesting anonymity, said, “Since receiving this letter, students are in fear. How can one risk the lives of students?”

Gautam Bansode, a parent from Bhandup, said they want the safety of their daughter at any cost. First, the hospital authorities do nothing about complaints of slabs falling every now and then, and now they want students to shift to an environment where there is a risk of contracting TB, he added.

“Before going to work, I came to the hostel and supported my daughter in the protest. Our children’s safety is the only thing we demand from the BMC,” Bansode said.

KEM Dean Dr Sangeeta Rawat told mid-day, “Considering the students’ safety, we decided to shift them to the premises of TB Hospital. However, they refused to do so due to fear of getting infected, so we are looking for another option. The safety of our students, tutors and the staff is of utmost priority for us.”

