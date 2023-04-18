Kharghar deaths: Relatives allege it was a stampede, not sunstroke

Many of those who died had injuries, which has kin asking how could a sunstroke have caused them; eyewitnesses confirm commotion

A woman who attended the event, admitted to MGM Hospital

The government has said that the 13 deaths among attendees at the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony on Sunday were caused by sunstroke, but their kin and witnesses at the event claim they were caused due to a stampede. They claim injuries to their loved one’s bodies tell a different tale. Badlapur resident Sanjay Gawale had reached the ground at Kharghar with his wife and family in the morning, to attend the function.

‘People ran towards gates’

Speaking to mid-day, Gawale said, “Around 1.30 pm the programme was over, but nobody instructed us on how to get out of the ground. People started running towards different gates. Many people fell and were crushed in the crowd. This continued for an hour. More than 5,000 police officers were present for the bandobast, but they didn’t help people exit the ground.”

Gawale added, “I somehow rushed towards a gate with my family and saved them. The police were just standing and did nothing to help people.” Gawale said, “There were four gates and we saw many people running towards them. We have heard that people who were injured have been admitted to hospitals. In heat stroke people will fall down but how can one explain the injuries? The government is hiding the truth.”

‘We want the truth’

The kin of victims who died seek the truth. mid-day talked to two people who lost their loved ones at the event and claim they died due to stampede and not sunstroke. Minakshi Mestry, 58, had come from Vasai to attend the event. “She left home around 5.30 am on Sunday. We spoke at around 6.30 am and she told me she was going to attend the felicitation. But after 9 pm, there was no word from her. She was not answering her cellphone. Her kids and husband got anxious and called me,” said Sunil Mestry, her brother.



Lakhs of people had attended the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony. Pics/Sameer Markande

“I called a friend at Belapur and shared a picture of her asking him to check with police, but they couldn’t track her. Finally, I left home around 12 am and reached Kamothe at 2 am. We went to MGM Hospital first and came to know that they have kept bodies at a Panvel hospital. Our search ended at Panvel Sub-district Hospital,” added Sunil Mestry.

“We were told that those who died had sunstroke. But I found injury marks on my sister’s face. Blood had oozed out of her nose and ears. How can a person who has died due to sunstroke have injury marks? Why they are suppressing facts?” he questioned. “We were told they treated her at Tata Hospital first and then brought her to MGM, but our family doubts that. The people died due to stampede and to hide this, the government is the heat. We just want government officials to be honest with whatever happened,” Sunil Mestry said. added. Minakshi is survived by her husband and two sons.

Vinayak Vishwanwath Haldankar, 54, who was brought to NMMC Hospital, Vashi died on Monday. His younger sister, Koman Mankar said, “My brother lived with his family at Kalyan East. He had come with his wife to my home on Saturday. Being an ardent follower of Appasaheb, he went to the event ground the previous night to get a place near the stage. Like him many had gone on the Saturday night itself.”

“My brother and his wife Anjali were in contact with us even after the event. They were seated separately and phoned each other. He told her to come near Central Park where he would be. But when my sister-in-law went there, she found him lying on the ground near the toilet. He was gasping for breath. She somehow managed to get an ambulance and took him to NMMC Hospital, Vashi where he died on Monday” she added.

Haldankar is survived by his wife and two daughters. He was working in a private company. “My brother didn’t die due to sunstroke. When people were leaving there was a stampede-like situation with thousands walking towards the exit gates. Even if they give us compensation or make inquiries, my brother is not going to return,” said Mankar. Local district officials said all deaths occurred due to sunstroke, and the melee was not the cause of any fatalities.

22L

No of approximate people who attended the event