Breaking News
Mumbai: A fun boat ride turns fatal for 16-year-old
Mumbai: ‘Would you drink this?’ ask residents of Sunteck West World
Maharashtra: Who cares about wildlife in fast lane?
Mumbai: 29 underground utilities coming in the way of city’s cleanliness
Bombay HC allows pop singer to visit her father’s house
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Kharghar deaths Sharad Pawar demands judicial probe says a babu wont blame the government

Kharghar deaths: Sharad Pawar demands judicial probe, says a babu won’t blame the government

Updated on: 22 April,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

NCP chief insists responsibility for function attendees’ deaths rests with govt; MNS chief asks whether murder charges should be filed against previous govt for pandemic deaths

Kharghar deaths: Sharad Pawar demands judicial probe, says a babu won’t blame the government

Lakhs of people had attended the ceremony at Kharghar on April 16 after which 14 died allegedly due to sunstroke. Pic/Sameer Markande

Listen to this article
Kharghar deaths: Sharad Pawar demands judicial probe, says a babu won’t blame the government
x
00:00

A day after the government appointed an additional chief secretary to probe the deaths at a state-sponsored public function at Kharghar, Nationalist Congress Party boss Sharad Pawar on Friday demanded a judicial inquiry, because ‘no matter how honest the investigating officer is, he won’t give a report against the government he is working for’.


Pawar was addressing a party event in Mumbai on Friday. He said the responsibility of deaths (14 so far) rested with the government. He accused the government of attempting to create a politically conducive situation by gathering so many people in the scorching heat. He demanded that the incident be probed by a retired judge because the officer, “howsoever honest, will not give a report against the government, and the people will never get to know the truth”.



Raj vs Uddhav


While Pawar expressed his thoughts, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray refused to buy the argument of holding the government responsible. He said it was a tragic accident which could have been averted by holding the event in the evening. He said politicising accidental deaths was not good and snubbed his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray, in whose tenure as the chief minister, many people had died during the pandemic. He asked whether murder charges should be filed against the then government for negligence and murder.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut confronts Ajit Pawar, says will continue to tell truth

‘The BJP’s parrot’

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut called Raj the BJP’s parrot. “He (Raj), who is a global leader, should also demand filing of murder charges against the UP government for causing deaths during the pandemic,” he said.

Raut had said on Thursday that the death toll in the Kharghar incident could be much higher, up to 50. The Shinde Sena has filed a police report against him for making false charges. Raut said on Friday that he had projected the number of deaths based on the information about the people who might have developed serious sickness on their way home.

raj thackeray uddhav thackeray sharad pawar nationalist congress party bharatiya janata party shiv sena mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK