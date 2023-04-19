Kharghar heatstroke deaths: ‘Images indicate commotion or a stampede-like situation’

A local, who does not want to be identified, sent pictures of mishap after the award ceremony, to the Swach Kharghar Foundation

The images show people lying around after the event; One of the victims (right) Minakshi Mestry

Disturbing pictures have now emerged of the mishap that left 14 people dead and many others hospitalised due to heatstroke or an alleged stampede, after the Maharashtra Bhushan award event on Sunday at International Corporate Park grounds, Kharghar. The pictures of the incident were sent to Mangal Kamble, founder president of Swach Kharghar Foundation (SKF), by a local resident, who did not wish to be identified.

“These images are very disturbing and to see people in this state at the cost of an award function is unfortunate. These images clearly show that the incident took place when a large crowd exited the event ground in the afternoon. There were many women lying on the road and it is unclear if this was due to sunstroke or a stampede. The images also show footwear and handbags all over the place, which indicates there was a commotion or a stampede-like situation,” said Kamble.

He added, “It was very sad to see people left in the lurch, while VVIPs were provided milkshakes and starters. The state government could have played an active role while planning the exit route for the public after the event. The administration seemed to be dependent fully on the shree sadasyas (volunteers) of Appasaheb for crowd management, which was unfortunate.”

“We held so many of Dharmadhikariji's programmes when up to 5 lakh people entered and left Kharghar node in the past, systematically, without leaving one chit of paper behind,” said Sheeba, a Kharghar local. “It is ridiculous that such a massive event was organised in peak summer and while there were arrangements for shade for dignitaries, the audience was left to bake in the scorching heat," said Sharmila, another Kharghar resident.