Doctors protest at a Mumbai hospital on Saturday

Kolkata rape-murder case: Doctors, hospitals in Maharashtra join protests

Maharashtra resident doctors' and hospitals on Saturday joined the country-wide stir and protested against the Kolkata rape and murder case, reported the PTI.

According to the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors, elective services such as outpatient departments, planned surgeries and lab procedures were hit due to the protest, but emergency services were attended to.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra resident doctors' indefinite strike over the Kolkata rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee at a government hospital entered the fifth day on Saturday, with private medical practitioners also joining the stir, affecting healthcare services in the state, according to the PTI.

Resident doctors in the state began an indefinite strike on Tuesday to express solidarity with the nationwide agitation against the rape-murder of a post-graduate trainee in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Indian Medical Association vice-president Shivkumar Utture said private doctors and hospitals in Maharashtra began their 24-hour protest around 6 am.

The elective services were suspended but emergency services are being attended to, he said.

IMA had announced a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency services from 6 am on Saturday to protest against the incident and the subsequent vandalism at the Kolkata hospital, as per the PTI.

The IMA's appeal, issued by its national president, Dr RV Ashokan and secretary general, Dr Anilkumar J Nayak, stressed that routine outpatient departments and elective surgeries will be halted and essential services and emergency care will remain operational.

The Central-MARD has demanded an impartial and transparent investigation into the Kolkata incident, speedy formation of an expert committee for implementation of the Central Healthcare Protection Act, improved security measures, including fully functional CCTVs and well-equipped guards, quality hostels, and proper on-call rooms for resident doctors.

Police arrest 19 miscreants involved in ransacking RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

Meanwhile, days after a violent mob ransacked RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata police on Friday said it has arrested 19 miscreants allegedly involved in the mob violence at the hospital premises, reported news agency ANI.

Taking to social media Kolkata Police today said, "19 arrests so far in RG Kar hospital vandalism. Five of them were identified by social media feedback. If you recognise any of the suspects from our earlier posts, kindly inform us. Thank you for your support and trust."

(with PTI and ANI inputs)