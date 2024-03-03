Kripashankar Singh goes North

He won the hearts of the BJP high command, who fielded him instead of former bureaucrat Abhishek Singh

Kripashankar Singh

Maharashtra politics’ north Indian face, Kripashankar Singh, will be the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from his native Jaunpur. The party announced the candidature of many members on Saturday evening.

Singh shifted loyalties from the Congress after the abrogation of Article 370. The former Minister of State first made it to the legislative council and later represented Kalina in the lower house. He made his mark, but after losing the Assembly polls a decade ago, wasn’t comfortable being in the party.

He won the hearts of the BJP high command, who fielded him instead of former bureaucrat Abhishek Singh. In Jaunpur, the BSP has its sitting MP Shyam Singh Yadav, who had garnered over 50 per cent votes in 2019. Those close to Singh said he’d been nurturing the Jaunpur constituency even while working in Mumbai.