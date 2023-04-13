Breaking News
L&T among 4 firms submit bids for design, construction of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor

Updated on: 13 April,2023 09:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
In a statement, National High Speed Railway Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) said it has received four bids from M/s Larsen & Toubro Ltd, NCC-J Kumar (JV), M/s Afcons -KPTL Consortium and M/s Dineshchandra-DMRC JV for package C-3 that also includes Thane, Virar and Boisar HSR (high speed rail) stations

L&T among 4 firms submit bids for design, construction of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Four companies, including Larsen & Toubro, have submitted bids for design and construction of civil and building works of 135-km-long alignment between Shilphata and Zaroli under package C-3 of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail line, the firm overseeing the bullet train project said on Wednesday.


In a statement, National High Speed Railway Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) said it has received four bids from M/s Larsen & Toubro Ltd, NCC-J Kumar (JV), M/s Afcons -KPTL Consortium and M/s Dineshchandra-DMRC JV for package C-3 that also includes Thane, Virar and Boisar HSR (high speed rail) stations.



The Shilphata-Zaroli section of the high speed corridor is located on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border.


"Financial bids of the technically qualified bidders will be opened once technical evaluation is completed," said the statement.

The total cost of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor (bullet train project) is pegged at Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

As per the shareholding pattern, the Government of India is to pay Rs 10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, while the two states involved in the project -- Gujarat and Maharashtra --- are to pay Rs 5,000 crore each. The rest is to be paid by Japan through a loan at 0.1 per cent interest. 

