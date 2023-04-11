Breaking News
Labourer falls to death at under construction mall in Nagpur

Updated on: 11 April,2023 08:37 PM IST  |  Nagpur
The incident took place at Global Square Mall on Monday afternoon, when the victim was fixing a steel grill on the first floor and he slipped and fell, an official said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A 25-year-old labourer fell to death from the first floor of an under construction mall in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.


The incident took place at Global Square Mall on Monday afternoon, when the victim was fixing a steel grill on the first floor and he slipped and fell, an official said.



The victim Indal Bharati Pancham Gautam, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead, he said.


A case has been registered and further probe is underway, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

