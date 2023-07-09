The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 23.11 pc, as per the BMC data

Representative image

Listen to this article Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai at 23.11 pc, says BMC x 00:00

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 23.11 pc, as per the BMC data.

According to the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 48.08 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Modak-Sagar, 48.12 per cent of water stock is available.

Other reservoirs water stock available includes - In Middle Vaitarna 32.32 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 0.00 per cent, Bhatsa 17.16 per cent, Vihar 43.95 per cent and Tulsi 61.61 per cent.

The seven lakes have 1,05,109 million litre of water on July 9, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litre.