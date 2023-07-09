Breaking News
Mumbai: FOB at Marine Lines splits wide open again
Mumbai gets more than expected rain for July
Mumbai: Warning! Don’t play stupid pranks with your friends
Mumbai: Seven held for ‘massage’ and robbery at gunpoint
Mumbai double decker fans bid iconic BEST bus adieu
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai at 2311 pc says BMC

Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai at 23.11 pc, says BMC

Updated on: 09 July,2023 03:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 23.11 pc, as per the BMC data

Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai at 23.11 pc, says BMC

Representative image

Listen to this article
Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai at 23.11 pc, says BMC
x
00:00

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 23.11 pc, as per the BMC data.


According to the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 48.08 per cent.


At Modak-Sagar, 48.12 per cent of water stock is available.


Other reservoirs water stock available includes - In Middle Vaitarna 32.32 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 0.00 per cent, Bhatsa 17.16 per cent, Vihar 43.95 per cent and Tulsi 61.61 per cent.

The seven lakes have 1,05,109 million litre of water on July 9, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litre.

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai water levels brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news mumbai monsoon maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK