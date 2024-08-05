Following this paper’s report that city’s reservoirs have not been cleaned in 10 years, chief minister’s office intervenes

The Chief Minister’s Office has taken note and requested the department concerned to act. File pic

Following a mid-day report highlighting that the BMC has acknowledged no desilting has been carried out at the lakes and reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai for the past 10 years, the Chief Minister’s Office has sought an explanation from the department concerned. The NatConnect Foundation Director B N Kumar confirmed this.

The NatConnect Foundation Director B N Kumar confirmed this, expressing hope that the Urban Development Department (UDD) will address the issue. “It is universally recognised that desilting lakes is crucial to maintaining the capacity of water bodies. The BMC allocated Rs 250 crore for the desilting of nullah and drains, underscoring the importance of such work. However, desilting and cleaning large reservoirs and lakes is a massive task. The BMC needs to plan it well and possibly stagger it. An expert committee should oversee and determine the necessary work,” Kumar said.

Vihar Lake overflows in July. File pic/PTI

Regarding the recent landslides in Wayanad and Manali, Kumar noted, “We have witnessed large quantities of mud flowing down, which means rivulets from the hills and muddy areas will inevitably carry silt into the reservoirs and lakes. We leave it to the experts and will follow up on the Chief Minister’s mail with the UDD via the RTI route.”

On Monday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s office responded to the email sent by NGO NatConnect Foundation by marking the email to Dr Govinda Raj – Secretary of the Urban Development Department. The email states, “Your “email” has been received by the Chief Minister’s Office and has been forwarded to the concerned department for further action.”

On August 1, mid-day reported that the BMC admitted no desilting had been performed over the past decade. Navi Mumbai-based environmentalists have claimed this result in inaccurate data on water capacities in the reservoirs.

Kumar filed an RTI with the UDD to check BMC’s desilting status, prompted by summer water cuts despite overflowing reservoirs. The BMC confirmed no desilting at the Vihar, Tulsi, Modak Sagar, Tansa, and Middle Vaitarna lakes in the past decade.

