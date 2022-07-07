Breaking News
Mumbai: Film producer Sandeep Singh complains of getting death threat on Facebook
Mumbai gets 30 per cent of total rain already, IMD predicts heavy rain for next 4 days
IndiGo says no smoke was detected on Raipur-Indore flight on Tuesday
Maharashtra: Former MP Anandrao Adsul quits as Shiv Sena leader
Uttar Pradesh: Police arrests man for threatening to behead Nupur Sharma
Jhanvi Kukreja murder case: Bombay High Court denies bail to accused Shree Jogdhankar
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Land to be provided near Satara for Bengaluru Mumbai industrial corridor Maharashtra CM

Land to be provided near Satara for Bengaluru-Mumbai industrial corridor: Maharashtra CM

Updated on: 07 July,2022 06:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Shinde made the announcement at the first meeting of the apex authority for industrial corridor projects which he attended virtually

Land to be provided near Satara for Bengaluru-Mumbai industrial corridor: Maharashtra CM

CM Eknath Shinde. Pic/PTI


The Maharashtra Government will provide land in the Koregaon-Satara area for the proposed Bengaluru-Mumbai industrial corridor, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday.

Shinde made the announcement at the first meeting of the apex authority for industrial corridor projects which he attended virtually, a release from his office said.




The industrial corridor project has not taken off due to the unavailability of land, hence Shinde announced that land will be provided in the Koregaon-Satara belt and acquisition will be made expeditiously, it said.


He also raised the issue of expediting the work of a 'bulk drug park' near Dighi port in Maharashtra, and Union finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured at the meeting that a special review of the project will be conducted by October, the release said.

Shinde also seconded the proposal of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan about the Varanasi-Mumbai industrial corridor.

A textile park, medical park and bulk drug park are proposed to be set up in Maharashtra and if the Centre gave the nod, work can start immediately, Shinde said.

The Auric City in Shendra-Bidkin industrial area in Aurangabad district has got a good response and attracted investment of Rs 5,542 crore, the chief minister said.

About three lakh jobs will be generated through this investment, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news Eknath Shinde satara bengaluru

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK