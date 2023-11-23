The Rajya Sabha MP said if the BJP gives tickets to lawmakers of the Ajit Pawar camp and Shinde's Shiv Sena, then they will contest on its symbol

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Listen to this article Lawmakers of Ajit Pawar, CM camps will fight on BJP symbol, claims Sanjay Raut x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday claimed a majority of MLAs and MPs of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party and almost all lawmakers of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will join the Bharatiya Janata Party "in future", reported news agency PTI.

Talking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP said if the BJP gives tickets to lawmakers of the Ajit Pawar camp and Shinde's Shiv Sena, then they will contest on its symbol, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"According to credible information that I have, a majority of MLAs and MPs of the Ajit Pawar faction (of the NCP) and almost all MLAs and MPs of the Shinde faction will join the BJP in future," Sanjay Raut said, reported PTI.

Lawmakers of the Shinde and Ajit Pawar camp will not get votes on 'bow and arrow' and 'clock' symbols, respectively, adding they have to contest polls under the aegis of the BJP, reported PTI.

The Shiv Sena ((UBT) leader asserted a majority of those who deserted Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar will be defeated, reported PTI.

The Shiv Sena split in June last year after Shinde revolted and brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Thackeray. Shinde became CM with the support of the BJP.

On July 2 this year, the NCP suffered a vertical split after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Shinde government.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the Election Commission of India had become a caged parrot and a sham and accused it of "turning a blind eye" to the actions of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In his weekly column 'Rokthok' in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana', Rautaccused the BJP of resorting to religious propaganda to "bribe" voters after losing ground in five states where Assembly polls are being held (in November).

Latching on to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in Madhya Pradesh last week promising people of government-organised tours to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya if the BJP retains power, Raut said this was clearly campaigning on religious lines.

If such a statement had been made by a Congress leader, then the ECI, like the Enforcement Directorate, would have been at the doorstep with a "warrant", the Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP alleged.

(With inputs from PTI)