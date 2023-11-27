Leaders of NCP's Sharad Pawar camp and Sena (UBT) behind September violence in Jalna: Shiv Sena (Shinde)

Police had used baton-charge and fired teargas shells to disperse a violent mob on Dhule-Solapur road in Ambad tehsil of Jalna district on September 1

The ruling faction of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday accused the leaders of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party faction and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) of stirring the violence that erupted in Antarwali Sarati village, the ground zero of the Maratha quota agitation, in Jalna district of Maharashtra in September.

Police had used baton-charge and fired teargas shells to disperse a violent mob on Dhule-Solapur road in Ambad tehsil of Jalna district on September 1 amid opposition to shift fasting Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to a hospital, according to news wire PTI.

"Leaders of the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) were behind the violence that occurred in Antarwali Sarati village," Sanjay Shirsat, the spokesperson of Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, alleged while speaking to reporters.

He alleged a "contract" was given for the violence and a person arrested by the police later was found with a revolver. "Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut had earlier given a statement saying there can be violence in Maharashtra. A leader from NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) was present in Jalna guest house when the incident occurred in Antarwali Sarati village," the MLA alleged.

Shirsat further said since the inquiry is underway, he would not name the leader who was present in the guest house. "But those who tried to trigger violence and defame the Maharashtra government will not be spared and action will be taken against them," he said, adding that the Antarwali Sarati incident occurred when Maratha quota agitation was going on peacefully.

"Notably, big leaders representing Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar group) went to the village immediately after the incident," he said.

The Maratha quota agitation spread after the lathicharge by the police on protesters at Antarwali Sarati village and Jarange emerged as the face of the stir in Maharashtra.

Jarange has observed a fast unto death on two occasions demanding allotment of blanket Kunbi (OBC) caste certificates to members of the Maratha community.

The government has set up a panel under Justice Sandeep Shinde (retired) to expedite the process for allotment of Kunbi certificates to Marathas and scrutinise old records mentioning Kunbi.