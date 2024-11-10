Born near Udaipur, Rajasthan, on December 25, 1927, Pandit Ram Narayan hailed from a family deeply rooted in music; he transformed the sarangi from an accompaniment instrument to a revered solo instrument in Hindustani classical music

Pandit Ram Narayan

India's renowned sarangi player Pandit Ram Narayan passed away on Friday, November 8, at his Bandra residence at the age of 97. He was a distinguished recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, among numerous other accolades.

Born near Udaipur, Rajasthan, on December 25, 1927, Pandit Ram Narayan hailed from a family deeply rooted in music. He transformed the sarangi from an accompaniment instrument to a revered solo instrument in Hindustani classical music. His artistry stands as a testament to his exceptional talent and unwavering dedication to the sarangi. Survived by his family and countless admirers, his music will continue to inspire and resonate with generations of music lovers.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan paid tribute to Pandit Ram Narayan on X: "I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of internationally acclaimed Sarangi maestro Pt Ram Narayan Ji. Pt Ram Narayan took Sarangi to global heights through his masterly performances. The sound of his Sarangi touched hearts and heavens."

Further adding, "In the true Indian tradition, Pt Narayan passed on the knowledge of Sarangi to numerous disciples from India and abroad. His divine music will live on for centuries. With his demise, an era in Sarangi has come to an end."

