Light to moderate rainfall likely in Mumbai today: BMC

Updated on: 27 July,2022 09:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after rainfall in Mumbai. File Pic


Cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall is expected in Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A high tide of 4.04 metre is expected at 11.42 am in Mumbai today, while another high tide of 3.42 metre is expected at 11.24 pm. Also, a low tide of 1.98 metre is likely to occur at 5.44 pm today.

The island city (south Mumbai) received 13 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Wednesday. The eastern and western suburbs recorded 14 mm and 20 mm showers, respectively.


According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1303 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1515.8 mm.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 31.1°C, while the minimum temperature be 24.2°C. 

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23.9°C.

