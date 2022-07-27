Light to moderate rainfall likely in Mumbai today: BMC

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1303 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1515.8 mm

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after rainfall in Mumbai. File Pic

Cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall is expected in Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A high tide of 4.04 metre is expected at 11.42 am in Mumbai today, while another high tide of 3.42 metre is expected at 11.24 pm. Also, a low tide of 1.98 metre is likely to occur at 5.44 pm today.

The island city (south Mumbai) received 13 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Wednesday. The eastern and western suburbs recorded 14 mm and 20 mm showers, respectively.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 31.1°C, while the minimum temperature be 24.2°C.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23.9°C.