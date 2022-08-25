Light to moderate rains likely in Mumbai today: BMC

A high tide of 3.98 metre is expected at 11.20 am, while another high tide of 3.43 metre is expected at 11.08 pm in Mumbai today

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after rainfall in Mumbai. File Pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that light to moderate rainfall is expected in Mumbai and its suburbs on Thursday.

A high tide of 3.98 metre is expected at 11.20 am, while another high tide of 3.43 metre is expected at 11.08 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.79 metre is likely to occur at 5.19 pm on August 25.

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1597.1 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 2086.2 mm.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 30.4°C, while the minimum temperature be 25.4°C.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

