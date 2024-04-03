Breaking News
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Anandraj Y Ambedkar enters fray for Amravati seat contest now multi cornered
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Anandraj Y Ambedkar enters fray for Amravati seat; contest now multi-cornered

Updated on: 03 April,2024 04:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The incumbent MP Navneet Rana, has been nominated by the BJP, while former MLA Balwant B Wankhade is Congress nominee from Maha Vikas Aghadi

Anandraj Ambedkar/ File Photo/ X

Anandraj Y Ambedkar, the Republican Sena's President and the younger brother of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Y. Ambedkar, filed his nomination papers for the Amravati (SC) Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday. His participation in the race is likely to create a multi-cornered duel in Amravati (SC).


The incumbent MP, actress-turned-politician Navneet Kaur-Rana, has been nominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while former MLA Balwant B Wankhade is the Congress nominee from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, stated an IANS report. 


According to the report, in addition, the ruling Mahayuti's ally Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) has nominated Dinesh Bub as their candidate while the VBA has nominated Prajakta T Pillewan for the reserved seat for Scheduled Caste candidates. 


PJP founder Omprakash B Kadu, popularly known as Bachhu Kadu, has committed to defeating the BJP's Kaur-Rana despite concerns over probable vote splitting that could harm the main contenders' chances, the report added. 

According to the report, Anandraj Y Ambedkar's involvement in the Amravati (SC) elections has sparked suspicion that he will receive backing from the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). When asked about this, Ambedkar declined to answer, instead sending the question to AIMIM leaders.

With such a crowded field of candidates, Kaur-Rana has urged her opponents to band together with her, advocating unity to strengthen the BJP and win her victory for the region's prosperity and growth, the report added. 

Campaigning for Bub ahead of the April 26 election, Kadu has pledged to defeat Kaur-Rana at all costs, criticising the BJP for failing to consult his party (PJP) before announcing its candidate in Amravati (SC), despite having two MLAs in the constituency.

Rana's nomination ruffles feathers in Mahayuti

Apart from Bachu Kadu, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Anandrao Adsul had described the decision as a "political suicide". He had also said that is his party does not support him, he will contest as an independent candidate in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. 

Rana officially joined the BJP on March 27 at the residence of the party's state unit president, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, in Nagpur, ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Following her admittance, the BJP's Central Election Committee declared her bid for the Amravati seat, with Bawankule planning to file her nomination on April 4.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 amravati maharashtra mumbai mumbai news
