Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP faces setback in Madha as Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil quits party; to join NCP (SP)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra has suffered a significant loss as Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil resigned from the party. Mohite Patil, who represented the Madha Lok Sabha constituency, resigned after being ignored for a ticket in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

As per agency reports, Mohite Patil submitted his resignation to BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule due to his displeasure at not securing the party's nomination for the Madha seat. Instead, the BJP decided to field existing MP Ranjit Singh Naik Nimbalkar.

According to a report in PTI, the former BJP leader met with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Pune. It is expected that he may join the NCP and run against the BJP candidate in the Madha constituency in Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

"Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil will join our party in the next two days in the presence of party state president Jayant Patil," Sharad Pawar told reporters on Thursday.

Madha, a constituency founded in 2009, is politically significant, with Sharad Pawar serving as the first Lok Sabha MP.

Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, is a key player in national politics as it sends the second-largest number of parliamentarians to the Lower House after Uttar Pradesh

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Maharashtra will be held in five phases from April 19 to May 20, with vote counting slated for June 4.

Reportedly, in the first phase on April 19, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, and Chandrapur will go to polls. Following that Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, and Parbhani will go to polls on April 26.

Voting for Raigad, Baramati, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, and Kolhapur will held in the third phase on May 7. Polling in Nandurbhar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Beed, and Shirdi will ensue on May 13.

Lastly, the Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South-Central will go to polls in the final phase of voting on May 20, the reports stated.

