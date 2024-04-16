BJP has nominated Udayanraje Bhosale from the Satara constituency against the Sharad Pawar-led NCP candidate and MLC Shashikant Shinde for Lok Sabha elections 2024

Udayanraje Bhosale. File Pic

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP fields Udayanraje Bhosale from Satara seat x 00:00

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday nominated Udayanraje Bhosale, its Rajya Sabha member from the Satara constituency in Maharashtra for Lok Sabha elections 2024, reported the PTI.

Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is pitted against the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate and MLC Shashikant Shinde, as per the PTI.

Udayanraje Bhosale had won the Satara Lok Sabha seat in 2019 as a candidate of the undivided NCP, but resigned within a few months and joined the BJP. However, in the by-election, Bhosale lost as a BJP candidate against NCP's Shrinivas Patil.

The BJP later nominated him to the Rajya Sabha in April 2020 and he was expected to complete his tenure in 2026.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Udayanraje Bhosale said, "The real development is taking place because of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has undertaken several works that have benefited people. I wish to continue to serve people through my candidature," according to the PTI.

Udayanraje Bhosale's name as the Satara seat nominee appeared in the BJP's fresh list of seven candidates that it released on Tuesday. With the new list, the party has so far named its candidates for around 430 seats for the polls to 543 seats starting from April 19.

Meanwhile, the ruling party dropped Union minister Som Parkash from Hoshiarpur in Punjab but decided to field his wife Anita Som Parkash to keep the influential local leader's support intact, according to the PTI.

The BJP has fielded former IAS officer Parampal Kaur Sidhu, who comes from an influential political family long associated with the Akali Dal, from Bathinda.

In Uttar Pradesh, the party has fielded Vishwadeep Singh from Firozabad and Shashank Mani Tripathi from Deoria, dropping its sitting MPs from the two seats.

It has named Abhijit Das from Diamond Harbour in West Bengal.

The party also released its second list of 21 candidates for the Odisha assembly polls, fielding former minister Dilip Ray from Rourkela, as per the PTI.

So far, the BJP has named 133 candidates for the state elections this year.

(with PTI inputs)

