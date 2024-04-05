Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP made bow-and-arrow symbol disappear from many parts of Maharashtra, says Shiv Sena (UBT)

Shiv Sena (UBT) has accused the BJP of making the bow-and-arrow symbol disappear from many parts of Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making the bow-and-arrow symbol disappear from many parts of Maharashtra, the PTI reported on Friday.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) alleged that it was done after the saffron party started claiming the seats that were earlier contested by the undivided Shiv Sena.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Shiv Sena (UBT) said that the undivided Shiv Sena used to contest in 23 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra on its bow-and-arrow symbol.

"But the Shinde camp (Shiv Sena) is not even getting half of the seats now (in the seat-sharing agreement) and the BJP has made the bow-and-arrow symbol disappear in four-five seats," the editorial said, as per the PTI.

Shiv Sena (UBT), which is a part of the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), also claimed that the BJP high command was behind the move not to repeat many sitting Shiv Sena MPs.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has not renominated Bhavana Gawli, Krupal Tumane and Hemant Patil, sitting MPs from Yavatmal-Washim, Ramtek and Hingoli.

Shiv Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP are part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) alleged that the BJP also made the bow-and-arrow symbol disappear in Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri, a seat traditionally represented by the Bal Thackeray-founded party but is now being claimed by the saffron outfit, according to the PTI.

The editorial wondered if Shiv Sena's symbol will endure in Kalyan and Thane, the bastions of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. His son Shrikant Shinde is the sitting MP from Kalyan.

"There is a remote possibility that those being nominated for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will win. So the BJP has erased the historic bow-and-arrow symbol from the political scene of Maharashtra," the editorial added, the news agency reported.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), which got the 'flaming torch' symbol, has so far announced candidates for 21 seats.

The CM Eknath Shinde-led Sena has declared candidates in nine seats, the BJP 24, the NCP four and its ally Rashtriya Samaj Paksha in one constituency. Candidates for ten seats are yet to be announced by the Mahayuti.

The 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will go to polls in five phases between April 19 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4.

(with PTI inputs)

