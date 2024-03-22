Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CM Shinde holds review meet with Shiv Sena cadre in Mumbai

To prepare for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met with the Shiv Sena party cadre in Worli, Mumbai.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

"Opposition is stooping at a very low level, but we should maintain our limit and decorum. We should not abuse. We should expose Opposition," Shinde said addressing the cadre.

According to the ANI report, CM Shinde stressed the need for unity within the Mahayuti (Grand Alliance) and advised against taking stands contrary to the party's alliance partners.

He further stated, "We are in Mahayuti (Grand Alliance). Don't take a stand against our alliance partners. No one should go against the stand of the party."

The Chief Minister asked MLAs to probe the opposition on their contributions to the public good and to actively engage with their constituents.

"Despite my busy schedule, I am well-informed about the happenings in every taluka. No one can deceive me, as I am acquainted with everyone's horoscope. Maintaining discipline within the party is crucial. The son of a king will not automatically inherit the throne here. Instead, it is the one who diligently works that will ascend to leadership. People have lots of expectations from us. work for them and strengthen the party," Shinde asserted in a veiled attack on Uddhav Thackeray.

Former CM Thackeray and Sanjay Raut recently made comments comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Aurangzeb. Shinde denounced the analogy as betraying the nation and said that the electorate would react suitably in the upcoming elections.

"Aurangzeb didn't even spare his father and his brother, now everyone knows who has acted like Aurangzeb here. It is very unfortunate that PM, who has fulfilled the dreams of Balasaheb, is been compared with Aurangzeb so it's a country's insult and people will give them befitting reply in elections," CM Shinde said in a press conference, per ANI.

According to the report, he also attacked the INDIA bloc and said, "There is a complete fight in the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi). No one is with anyone. INDI alliance is completely broken. The people of Maharashtra and this country will teach them a lesson."

Neelam Gorhe, the leader of the Shiv Sena, reaffirmed the party's commitment to the electoral plan and code of conduct after the meeting and told ANI, "In today's meeting CM Shinde has instructed us to follow all the Do's and Dont's ahead of the elections. We were given instructions on the code of conduct which needs to be followed. The political strategy was discussed and we have been asked specifically not to hurl any abuses to any opposition leader or anyone."