NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidate from Baramati Supriya Sule reacts to local women offering her prasad at Khadakvasla assembly constituency in Pune, on Wednesday
Pic/Anurag Ahire
Listen to this article
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Depth of view: Bowing to the people!x
00:00
NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidate from Baramati Supriya Sule reacts to local women offering her prasad at Khadakvasla assembly constituency in Pune, on Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!