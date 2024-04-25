Lok Sabha elections 2024: Depth of view: Bowing to the people!

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 April,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Khadakvasla
A Correspondent |

NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidate from Baramati Supriya Sule reacts to local women offering her prasad at Khadakvasla assembly constituency in Pune, on Wednesday

Pic/Anurag Ahire

NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidate from Baramati Supriya Sule reacts to local women offering her prasad at Khadakvasla assembly constituency in Pune, on Wednesday.




Lok Sabha Elections 2024 supriya sule nationalist congress party mumbai mumbai news maharashtra
