Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: EC asks political parties to share details of aircraft, helicopters used in campaigning x 00:00

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked political parties to furnish details of aircraft and helicopters being used for campaigning, including their origin and destination and details of people ferried in them, reported news agency PTI.

A letter by Tejas Samel, deputy election officer of Mumbai Suburban district, dated April 12, said such information has to be furnished three days before the journey to the district election office, but that duration has now been reduced to 24 hours, reported PTI.

"We are sending a revised letter on April 17. Instead of three days, they have to inform us 24 hours in advance," Samel told PTI on Tuesday night.

The details should also include the make of the aircraft/helicopter and people travelling in them.

The letter said this information has to be furnished under the Model Code of Conduct in force for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, which has to be sent to the ECI, reported PTI.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Maharashtra, which has 48 seats, will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20.

Meanwhile, a top officer on Tuesday said that more than 4,100 police personnel, along with four companies of Central Armed Forces, and 1,837 home guards, will be deployed at 2,765 polling booths across Nagpur city on April 19 when votes will be cast for the Lok Sabha constituency, reported PTI.

Union minister and sitting BJP MP Nitin Gadkari is in the fray from this constituency against Congress MLA Vikas Thakre.

The RSS headquarters is situated in Nagpur city, the second capital of Maharashtra.

"4,161 policemen, four companies of Central Armed Forces, and 1,837 home guards will be assigned to guard 2,765 polling booths across Nagpur city," city police commissioner Ravinder Singal told reporters.

He said city police have seized various drugs, 3,000 litres of liquor, and cash collectively amounting to Rs 85 lakh since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect on March 16, reported PTI.

Police have also seized eight firearms, while preventive action has been taken against 1,625 individuals, he added.

A total of five seats, including Nagpur, Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST), Bhandara-Gondiya, Chandrapur, and Ramtek (SC) in the east Vidarbha region will vote in the first phase of general elections in Maharashtra.

Separately, Nagpur (Rural) Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar said 151 officers, 2,676 police personnel, and 1,574 home guards will be deployed in the district which has 1,745 polling booths, including 52 critical ones, reported PTI.

Additionally, three companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be stationed at sensitive polling stations.

Congress' Shyam Kumar Barve and Shiv Sena leader Raju Parwe are the main candidates in Ramtek.

He said police seized liquor valued at Rs 37 lakh and filed 569 cases against 994 individuals under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act since the poll code came into effect. Additionally, 14 cases were filed under the Arms Act, resulting in the seizure of 17 weapons, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)