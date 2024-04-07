Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hails central govt, says 'It's people's government'

Updated on: 07 April,2024 09:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has hailed the Centre and said that it is a people's government, hence, PM Modi is "getting a good response" ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hails central govt, says 'It's people's government'

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has hailed the Centre and said that it is a people's government, reported the ANI.


CM Shinde also said that it is the reason that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "getting a good response," the news agency reported on Sunday.


The Maharashtra CM further said, "They (UBT Shiv Sena) need to do self-reflection," the ANI reported.


Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leaders Babanrao Gholap and Sanjay Pawar, along with other workers, joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde.

Soon after joining the Shiv Sena, Babanrao Gholap said that the Shiv Sena (UBT) had done injustice to him, according to the ANI.

"The Shiv Sena (UBT) has done injustice to me, they removed me from the party post and when I asked them why, I was sacked. They didn't reply so I decided to join Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde has given a positive reply, and whatever post is given to me, I will do justice to it," he said, the news agency reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday said state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis never opposed veteran leader Eknath Khadse, who is set to return to the BJP, according to the PTI.

More than three years after he ended his 40-year-old association with the BJP following differences with state leadership and crossed over to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (undivided), Eknath Khadse on Saturday said he will join BJP next week in New Delhi, as per the PTI.

Eknath Khadse had to resign in 2016 as a minister of the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis cabinet owing to a land deal case.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh. Known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena (undivided) with 18 seats.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)

