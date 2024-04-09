Lok Sabha elections 2024: Maharashtra Congress leader Raju Waghmare joins CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Congress leader Raju Waghmare on Tuesday joined the CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024

Raju Waghmare joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Tuesday. Pic/X

Maharashtra Congress unit leader Raju Waghmare, a spokesperson of the party, on Tuesday quit Congress and joined the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Raju Waghmare joined the Shiv Sena at a function at 'Anand Ashram', former residence-cum-office of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, in Thane district of Maharashtra.

Speaking on the occasion, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that the party will benefit from his experience. Waghmare would be a deputy leader and spokesperson of the Shiv Sena, he announced, the PTI reported.

Talking to reporters, Raju Waghmare claimed the Congress' failure to make a strong claim to Sangli and Bhiwandi Lok Sabha seats during the seat-sharing talks in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance led to confusion and concerns among party workers, as per the PTI.

He decided to join the Shiv Sena after observing CM Shinde's style of functioning, he said, adding that the chief minister cares for the people as well as party workers.

"Even when I was in opposition, I praised his work," Raju Waghmare said, according to the PTI.

The chief minister said his government has removed negativity and brought in positivity in politics, and its good work has given people confidence.

The opposition has no right to announce a manifesto for the next 50 years, CM Shinde said. "In fact, they should give people an account of their performance in the last 50 years," he said, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

On opposition leaders targeting him for holding political meetings at his official residence 'Varsha', CM Eknath Shinde said that there was nothing wrong with holding such meetings there.

All was well with the ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance, CM Shinde said, informing that its candidates for the remaining Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be announced soon.

The elections in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20 and the vote counting will be conducted on June 4. With 48 Lok Sabha seats, Maharashtra is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament, trailing Uttar Pradesh.

(with PTI inputs)

