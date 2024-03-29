Lok Sabha elections 2024: Maharashtra Congress wants 'friendly fights' on 6 seats, says Naseem Khan

Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan said that the party's state unit was keen on "friendly fights" in six constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024

Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan on Friday said the unilateral announcement of candidates by the Shiv Sena (UBT) had angered his party workers and the state unit was keen on "friendly fights" in six constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) comprise the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

"We met today and decided to communicate to the central leadership that we will have friendly fights on six seats, namely Sangli, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai North West and some more places. The manner in which Shiv Sena (UBT) announced candidates on seats claimed by Congress has angered our party workers," Khan said, as per the PTI.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) announced its candidates in Sangli, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai North West, while the NCP (SP) is claiming Bhiwandi in Maharashtra, the news agency reported.

Vasant More meets VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar to discuss Pune Lok Sabha seat

Meanwhile, former Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader from Pune in Maharashtra, Vasant More, on Friday met Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar in Mumbai to discuss the possibility of contesting the Lok Sabha elections 2024, reported the PTI.

Vasant More had resigned from the Raj Thackeray-led MNS recently. Although he has not joined any political outfit, he is keen to contest the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

"I met Prakash Ambedkarji today. This is our first meeting and it was positive. Polls for the Pune parliamentary constituency will take place in the fourth stage (of polling)...The next course of action will be decided in the next three to four days," Vasant More told reporters in Mumbai, as per the PTI.

Asked if he would be the VBA's candidate in Pune, Vasant More said that the decision regarding it would be taken by Prakash Ambedkar.

"He will declare his stand," he added, according to the PTI.

Prakash Ambedkar said he held initial talks with Vasant More.

"We will inform you officially (about More) in a couple of days. I will also announce a new kind of politics that Maharashtra will see," he said, as per the PTI.

Asked whether the VBA would join hands with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), he said that he would declare everything by April 2.

Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA had been in talks with the MVA for months for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Maharashtra. However, earlier this week, Ambedkar announced eight candidates from the VBA, signalling that he was no more keen on tying up with the three-party alliance, the news agency reported on Friday.

