Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai North has most first-time voters

The Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency has the most first-time voters in the city—20,519, including two in the transgender category. The seat also boasts the highest number of female first-time voters, with its Borivli Assembly segment alone accounting for 1,851.

Mumbai Suburban district has witnessed a surge in new voter registrations, with 75,199 individuals getting onboard to exercise their franchise for the first time. Mumbai City district has a total of 23,196 first-time voters.

The Mumbai Suburban district comprises four Parliamentary constituencies and a part of the Mumbai South Central seat. The district also comprises 26 Vidhan Sabha seats.

An official from Mumbai Suburban district collector’s officer told mid-day, “We have run various programmes under the SVEEP [Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation] committee to encourage the youth so that they register as voters. The number of first-time voters registered this time in the district is significant. It is not possible to give exact statistics about newly registered first-time voters with respect to demographics as the census did not take place due to the pandemic, but the number is quite healthy.”

The official added that the surge in new voter registrations indicates a growing interest and participation in the democratic process among the youth and first-time voters in the region. “It also reflects a sense of responsibility and awareness among the citizens towards their role in shaping the future of the country,” he said.

Mumbai North Central has the second highest number of first-time voters—16,837, followed by Mumbai North East (16,768) and North West (16,529). The two Vidhan Sabha seats from the South Central Lok Sabha constituency that fall in the Mumbai Suburban district have 4,546 registered first-time voters while the four in the City district have 7,076 in total. The Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat has 11,097 first-time voters.