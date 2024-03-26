Breaking News
Exclusive | Police's well-intentioned move backfires: Yeh drama band karo!
Mumbai: Why teachers are up in arms against state
BMC property tax crisis: Revenue falls to record low
Mumbai: A month later, FIR filed in society wedding blaze case
Mumbai: Man kills son who opposed his alcohol addiction
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Lok Sabha elections 2024 NCP wants to contest Nashik seat but havent sought ticket for myself or nephew says Bhujbal
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: NCP wants to contest Nashik seat but haven't sought ticket for myself or nephew, says Bhujbal

Updated on: 26 March,2024 06:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday denied demanding a ticket for upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 either for himself or his nephew Sameer Bhujbal for Nashik seat

Lok Sabha elections 2024: NCP wants to contest Nashik seat but haven't sought ticket for myself or nephew, says Bhujbal

Chhagan Bhujbal. File Pic

Listen to this article
Lok Sabha elections 2024: NCP wants to contest Nashik seat but haven't sought ticket for myself or nephew, says Bhujbal
x
00:00

Maharashtra minister and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday denied demanding a ticket for upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 either for himself or his nephew Sameer Bhujbal for Nashik seat, reported the PTI.


Chhagan Bhujbal also said the NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, a constituent of the Mahayuti alliance, has asked for the Nahsik constituency but a final decision has not been taken yet.


Notably, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, are holding discussions on which party will contest from the Nashik seat, currently held by Hemant Godse of Shiv Sena, according to the PTI.


Speaking on a seat-sharing formula of the Mahayuti alliance, Bhujbal said the NCP has been demanding an equal number of seats on par with Shiv Sena.

"I have not asked for a ticket either for myself or Sameer from Nashik Lok Sabha constituency. I met the chief minister to discuss some issues related to my educational institute," Chhagan Bhujbal told reporters, as per the PTI.

Chhagan Bhujbal said Mahayuti members- Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP led by Ajit Pawar- have arrived at consensus on most of the seats they are going to contest.

"We have worked out a (seat-sharing) formula. Every party has taken stock of the situation for Lok Sabha candidates in every constituency. All parties will work to ensure victory of Mahayuti candidates, no matter who the candidate is," he said, according to the PTI.

Responding to a query on apprehension in Shiv Sena on whether NCP cadres will campaign whole-heartedly in Nashik, Bhujbal said he had worked with Sena workers in the past and that they should not be worried.

"I will work for everyone, and there will be no selective decision," he added, as per the news agency.

Notably, Sameer Bhujbal of NCP (undivided) had represented Nashik constituency in 2009.

"Even though we (NCP) have asked for Nahsik constituency, no final decision has been taken as of now. We will talk about potential candidates whenever the decision is taken," Chhagan Bhujbal added, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you believe that electronic voting machines are tamper-proof and reliable?
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 mumbai news chhagan bhujbal nationalist congress party ajit pawar India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK