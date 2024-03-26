Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday denied demanding a ticket for upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 either for himself or his nephew Sameer Bhujbal for Nashik seat

Chhagan Bhujbal. File Pic

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: NCP wants to contest Nashik seat but haven't sought ticket for myself or nephew, says Bhujbal x 00:00

Maharashtra minister and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday denied demanding a ticket for upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 either for himself or his nephew Sameer Bhujbal for Nashik seat, reported the PTI.

Chhagan Bhujbal also said the NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, a constituent of the Mahayuti alliance, has asked for the Nahsik constituency but a final decision has not been taken yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, are holding discussions on which party will contest from the Nashik seat, currently held by Hemant Godse of Shiv Sena, according to the PTI.

Speaking on a seat-sharing formula of the Mahayuti alliance, Bhujbal said the NCP has been demanding an equal number of seats on par with Shiv Sena.

"I have not asked for a ticket either for myself or Sameer from Nashik Lok Sabha constituency. I met the chief minister to discuss some issues related to my educational institute," Chhagan Bhujbal told reporters, as per the PTI.

Chhagan Bhujbal said Mahayuti members- Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP led by Ajit Pawar- have arrived at consensus on most of the seats they are going to contest.

"We have worked out a (seat-sharing) formula. Every party has taken stock of the situation for Lok Sabha candidates in every constituency. All parties will work to ensure victory of Mahayuti candidates, no matter who the candidate is," he said, according to the PTI.

Responding to a query on apprehension in Shiv Sena on whether NCP cadres will campaign whole-heartedly in Nashik, Bhujbal said he had worked with Sena workers in the past and that they should not be worried.

"I will work for everyone, and there will be no selective decision," he added, as per the news agency.

Notably, Sameer Bhujbal of NCP (undivided) had represented Nashik constituency in 2009.

"Even though we (NCP) have asked for Nahsik constituency, no final decision has been taken as of now. We will talk about potential candidates whenever the decision is taken," Chhagan Bhujbal added, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile,

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!