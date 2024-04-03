Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi and Kharge to campaign in Maharashtra for 1st phase of polls

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will campaign in Maharashtra for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the party said

Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. File Pic/PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will campaign in Maharashtra for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the party said, reported the PTI.

The party said that Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Bhandara-Gondia constituency on April 13, the party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on April 15, as per the PTI.

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, Mallikarjun Kharge will be campaigning in Ramtek either on April 8 or 9, he said, according to the PTI.

Ramtek, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara-Gondia, Gadchiroli-Chimur in Maharashtra are the five constituencies in the state which will go to polls in the first phase on April 19.

Except Ramtek, BJP and Congress are pitted against each other in the remaining four seats. In Ramtek, former Congress MLA Raju Parwe is contesting from the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur), state BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (Chandrapur) are the prominent candidates.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state and the elections will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20.

Meanwhile, Unmesh Patil, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Jalgaon in Maharashtra who failed to get the ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, joined the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday, according to the PTI

Unmesh Patil joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) at 'Matoshree', the residence of party head and former state CM Uddhav Thackeray, along with his followers.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that Unmesh Patil joining the party will bolster its prospects in Jalgaon and north Maharashtra and make its path to victory easier, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

The BJP had replaced Unmesh Patil with Smita Wagh in the Jalgaon constituency.

Unmesh Patil had earlier met Sanjay Raut on Tuesday.

The BJP is fighting the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as part of the 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) with CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar as its two other constituents.

(with PTI inputs)

