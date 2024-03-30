Breaking News
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sanjay Nirupam urges Congress to resist Sena (UBT)'s pressure over Mumbai seats

Updated on: 30 March,2024 01:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sanjay Nirupam said that Sena (UBT) depends heavily on Congress' assistance to win any seat and warned against allowing the Sena to dictate terms

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sanjay Nirupam urges Congress to resist Sena (UBT)'s pressure over Mumbai seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sanjay Nirupam urges Congress to resist Sena (UBT)'s pressure over Mumbai seats
In reaction to the Shiv Sena's (UBT) announcement of 17 candidates for the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam advised his party not to give in to pressure from the Uddhav Thackeray-led group over the Mumbai seats.


Nirupam emphasised that the Sena (UBT) depends heavily on Congress' assistance to win any seat and warned against allowing the Sena to dictate terms. He voiced alarm over the Sena's plan to win a large number of seats in Mumbai, asking Congress not to give up easily, reported PTI. 


Per the news agency's report, Nirupam criticised the Sena's attempt to weaken Congress in the city, emphasising the importance of standing steady. He proposed that if necessary, Congress consider friendly contests for certain seats.


"The Congress should not come under the threat of Shiv Sena (UBT) as the Uddhav Thackeray-led party is not capable of winning any seat without Congress support," Congress leader Nirupam told PTI. 

According to the report, the former Mumbai Congress chief alleged, "Shiv Sena (UBT) arm-twisted the Congress to take five of the six seats in Mumbai. But the Congress should not allow itself to be arm-twisted like this. This action is against the Congress and it's a ploy to finish off the party in the city."

He added that if Congress considered friendly fights in disputed seats, he was ready. 

Echoing Congress leader Naseem Khan's offer of friendly battles in six Mumbai seats, Nirupam said, "Congress should go for friendly fights in Sangli, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai South-Central and Bhiwandi."

Nirupam maintained his readiness for friendly contests and stated that he would wait for his party's decision before deciding whether to run for the Mumbai North-West seat.

Nirupam has previously criticised his party's leadership for allowing the Sena (UBT) to dominate Mumbai's Lok Sabha seats, claiming that he was considering all possibilities.

Nirupam had previously expressed his disappointment saying, "Chief of the leftover Shiv Sena announced his candidate as MVA nominee from Mumbai-North West. Despite having over two dozen meetings, the seat-sharing deal of MVA hasn't been finalised yet. I am told that whatever 8 to 9 seats are pending, this constituency is one of them."

sanjay nirupam congress mumbai news shiv sena Lok Sabha Elections 2024
