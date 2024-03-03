Lok Sabha elections 2024: Seat sharing talks a cliff-hanger amid shifts in Maharashtra politics

The vertical splits & realignments have complicated seat-sharing negotiations ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024 with factions making claims and counter-claims

Seat-sharing negotiations for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Maharashtra have reached a critical juncture despite the upheavals and changes in the state's politics. The BJP-led government 'Mahayuti' and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi have been prioritising winnability as the key factor for seat distribution in Maharashtra which has the distinction of sending the second-highest number of MPs (48) to the Lok Sabha, after Uttar Pradesh, reported PTI.

According to the report, since 2019, Maharashtra's political landscape has shifted dramatically, with the Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, abandoning its longstanding connections with the BJP. As a result, both the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were divided internally.

A significant portion of the Shiv Sena is aligned with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde which has allied with the saffron party. Similarly, the NCP, under Ajit Pawar, has become a part of the government coalition.

The vertical splits and realignments have complicated seat-sharing negotiations with the factions making claims and counter-claims, reported PTI. According to the report, the saffron party hopes to surpass Sena's total of 41 seats won in the last Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, Congress hopes to recoup after a dismal result in 2019, when it won only one seat.

According to Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, discussions over seat distribution are now taking place at the central leadership level of the party.

Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Sharad Pawar wing of the NCP, and the Congress, is courting the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. However, Prakash Ambedkar has yet to announce his alliance openly, the report added.

The PTI report quoted their sources saying that the BJP may compete for more than 30 seats while the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, is projected to receive four of the 10 seats asked. Additionally, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction is contesting for 18 seats, reflecting its performance in the 2019 elections.

A senior Congress leader, according to the PTI report, said that there is unanimity on 30 seats between the grand-old party and Sharad Pawar camp, however, there are differences on five to six of 18 seats won by undivided Shiv Sena.

"The Congress wants Yavatmal, Ramtek, Hingoli, Bhiwandi and an additional seat in Mumbai. We have more MLAs, Zilla Parishad and market committee members in these constituencies and, hence, we should get to contest. The issue will be resolved soon," the leader was quoted as saying.

