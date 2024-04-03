Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sharad Pawar holds talks with NCP (SP) leaders on Beed, Satara seats

With incumbent NCP(SP) MP from Satara, Shrinivas Patil withdrawing from Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Sharad Pawar is considering other options for the constituency.

Sharad Pawar

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar engaged in discussions on Wednesday regarding his party's strategy for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and potential candidates for the Beed and Satara constituencies in Maharashtra.

Jyoti Mete, a Shiv Sangram party leader running for the Lok Sabha seat in Beed, met with Pawar at his Mumbai home, 'Silver Oak', reported PTI.

According to the report by the news agency, Bajrang Sonawane, who just rejoined the opposition NCP (SP) after a stint with Ajit Pawar's NCP, has expressed interest in a ticket from Beed.

In Beed, the NCP(SP) will face off against former state minister Pankaja Munde, a senior BJP politician, the report added.

In addition, Shashikant Shinde, an MLC from the Sharad Pawar party, met with Pawar to discuss probable candidates for the Satara seat, the report added.

Per the PTI report, with Shrinivas Patil, the incumbent NCP(SP) MP from Satara, withdrawing from Lok Sabha Elections 2024 due to health concerns, Pawar is considering other options for the constituency.

Amid rumours about his candidature for Satara, Maharashtra NCP(SP) president Jayant Patil met with former Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan in Karad on Sunday. Chavan stated that he is only willing to run from Satara if nominated by the Congress.

The MVA coalition, led by Uddhav Thackeray, is planning to field strong candidates in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Chavan, who had previously represented Satara in Parliament, was defeated in 1999 by Shrinivas Patil following Sharad Pawar's defection from Congress to form the Nationalist Congress Party.

Chavan, while speaking to a news channel, had said, "The picture of Satara LS constituency is clear. In the seat-sharing process, the seat has gone to the NCP (SP) and we all will rally behind the candidate it decides to field. Satara is the "karma bhumi" of Maharashtra's first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan and the ideologies of social reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Shahu Maharaj originated here."

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases across India starting April 19. In Maharashtra, the election for 48 seats in the Lower House will be held in five phases which will culminate on May 20 and the results will be announced on June 4.

