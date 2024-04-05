Lok Sabha elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) announced candidate for Sangli after high level deliberations, says Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut has said that his party decided to field wrestler Chandrahar Patil from Sangli for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 after seat sharing deliberations with allies at a higher level

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that his party decided to field wrestler Chandrahar Patil from Sangli Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 after seat sharing deliberations with allies at a higher level, reported the PTI.

The Congress, an ally of the Shiv Sena (UBT), had also claimed the seat and wanted to give the ticket to Vishal Patil.

The Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), which make up the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), took part in the seat sharing process and such differences are bound to come up on one or two seats, Sanjay Raut said, according to the PTI.

He pointed out that the Shiv Sena (UBT) had ceded Kolhapur seat to the Congress despite the sitting MP being from his party.

"We also gave Ramtek and Amravati seats to the Congress. As far as Sangli is concerned, our workers from western Maharashtra wanted to contest the seat. So we decided to exchange the Kolhapur seat with Congress. The Shiv Sena (UBT) announced its candidate after seat-sharing deliberations at a higher level," Sanjay Raut said, as per the PTI.

"Whatever the sentiments of Congress workers, it will calm down in a couple of days. The role of Vishwajeet Kadam during the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi was crucial. In tomorrow's politics, Vishal Patil will also get a key role, and the Sena will take a lead for that. We have sent a proposal regarding the same to Delhi Congress," he added, the news agency reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, Vishwajeet Kadam said that the leaders of the Congress and other MVA constituents must collectively clarify their stand on the Sangli seat issue.

"Sangli district is a stronghold of Congress. It is my stand that Congress must contest from Sangli. I request Uddhav Thackeray to hold discussions with the Congress over Sangli Lok Sabha seat and resolve the issue," he told reporters, the PTI reported.

Vishwajeet Kadam said that he has written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over the Sangli seat issue, according to the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

