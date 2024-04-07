Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will stay with Sharad Pawar-led NCP, says Eknath Khadse's daughter Rohini

Eknath Khadse's daughter Rohini Khadse has said that she would remain with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP

Rohini Khadse. Pic/X

Rohini Khadse, the daughter of Eknath Khadse, said that she would not be following her father into the BJP and would remain with the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), reported the PTI.

Eknath Khadse, who had ended his 40-year stint with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2020 and had joined the NCP, recently said that he was returning to the BJP in a few days' time.

At the time, Eknath Khadse had blamed Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his exit from the BJP.

In a post on social media platform X, his daughter Rohini Khadse said, "I work as the head of the women's cell of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) party and will continue to remain with the party. I am with honourable Sharad Pawar. Will fight and win."

Devendra Fadnavis never opposed Eknath Khadse, says Maharashtra BJP chief Bawankule

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday said state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis never opposed veteran leader Eknath Khadse, who is set to return to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, reported the PTI.

More than three years after he ended his 40-year-old association with the BJP following differences with state leadership and crossed over to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (undivided), Eknath Khadse on Saturday said that he will join BJP next week in New Delhi, as per the PTI.

Eknath Khadse had to resign in 2016 as a minister of the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis cabinet owing to a land deal case.

When asked if Devendra Fadnavis has any objection to Eknath Khadse's return to the BJP, Chandrashekhar Bawankule told reporters in Maharashtra's Pune, "Devendra Fadnavis never opposed Eknath Khadse. In fact, Devendra Fadnavis treated him with utmost respect when he was with the BJP and I am a witness to it."

"There is a central as well as state committee of our party which looks after the new joinings. Both the committees will take a decision on Eknath Khadse joining the BJP," he said, according to the PTI.

Devendra Fadnavis always extended full cooperation to Eknath Khadse when he was the cabinet minister under him, the BJP leader said, adding that personal relations with Eknath Khadse were not damaged even when he had left the party, the news agency reported on Sunday.

(with PTI inputs)

