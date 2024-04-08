Lok Sabha elections 2024: Workers want Shinde Sena to keep Bhiwandi

While Mahayuti allies are yet to officially announce name for key constituency, workers are not seeing eye to eye at the grass-roots

Shiv Sena Thane rural workers at Sawant Maidan in Shahapur on Sunday

The ongoing political turmoil within Mahayuti in Thane district shows no signs of abating. Recently, Shiv Sena Thane rural party workers have demanded that the Bhiwandi constituency be allocated to Shiv Sena, and they refuse to cooperate with the BJP candidate. Meanwhile, BJP leader MP Kapil Patil is gearing up to contest the election from the Bhiwandi constituency.



Maruti Dhirde, Thane rural head of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said, “Shiv Sena has strength in Thane rural areas. That’s why we should get this constituency. It is because of our support that the BJP candidate has been elected till now. We held a meeting of all office bearers and workers at Shahapur on Sunday. In this meeting, it was decided that Shiv Sena should contest the Bhiwandi constituency.” BJP announced Union State Minister Kapil Patil as the candidate for the Bhiwandi constituency. Patil was elected as MP two times from the same constituency.