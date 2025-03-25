Stand-up comedy platforms that promote hate speech and create societal tension should be banned, demanded Shiv Sena member Dhairyasheel Mane in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, amid a fiery controversy over comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Mane said that some people are running their political agenda through stand-up comedians.

Participating in the discussion on Finance Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, the Sena MP demanded that there should be some policy or framework wherein comedians can be allowed to criticise policies and not indulge in making personal remarks against individuals.

Without naming anyone, he said that over the past two days, people may have seen on TV a “joker with an empty mind” making irresponsible comments against Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"I demand that such platforms which promote hate speech or create tension in society should be banned," Mane stated,

Kamra sparked a major political controversy in Maharashtra after mocking Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde’s political career during his show.

The 36-year-old stand-up comedian performed a parody of a popular Hindi song from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, seemingly referring to Shinde as a “gaddar” (traitor). He also joked about recent political upheavals in the state, including the splits in Shiv Sena and NCP.

On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members vandalized the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai’s Khar area, where Kamra’s show was held, along with a hotel that houses the club.

Kmara refused to apologise for his comments about Shinde and criticised the acts of vandalism.

Shinde compared Kamra’s jibe to taking a supari (contract) to speak against someone, emphasizing the need for decorum in satire, as “every action has a reaction.”

While acknowledging freedom of speech, Shinde stated on Monday that it should have limits in such matters.

"Yesterday, I saw Kunal Kamra's clip, after the protest, after the vandalism. The question arises when did Eknath Shinde's workers decide that he is a traitor and a thief? Because he has not taken anyone's name, he must have been talking about someone. Why did they get hurt? Will the Chief Minister stop the hooliganism he is doing? The whole country, the whole world knows who the traitor and the thief is," Aaditya Thackeray stated, reported ANI.

(With inputs from PTI)