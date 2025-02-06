On an average, 100 to 150 patients are examined daily at the cardiology department and the newly available plants will enable more day-to-day eco tests. The machines will be useful for testing of heart disease, heart attack, heart valve disease, and cataract

Former MP Dr Kumar Ketkar inaugurated the 2D Cardiography and Colour Doppler Machine. (Pic/BMC)

Listen to this article Former MP Dr Ketkar inaugurates '2D Cardiography and Colour Doppler' machines at BMC-run hospital x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital and Medical College will get a major relief from the availability of '2D Cardiography and Colour Doppler' machine for the patients coming for heart related tests, the civic body said on Thursday in an official statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two ‘2D Cardiography and Colour Doppler’ machines have been made available from the MPLAD fund of former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kumar Ketkar, the statement read.

The availability of the machine will help in reducing the waiting period for testing of patients related to heart disease. The plant in the Department of Cardiology was inaugurated on Thursday by Dr Ketkar, said BMC.

Dr Mohan Joshi and Dr Pratap Nathani, from the Department of Cardiology of the hospital were also present at the inauguration.

On an average, 100 to 150 patients are examined daily at the cardiology department of the hospital. The newly available plants will enable more day-to-day eco-tests. These machines will be useful for testing of heart disease, heart attack, heart valve disease, and cataract, BMC said.

One of the available '2D Cardiography and Colour Doppler' plants will be kept for the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). BMC stated that this will allow patients to be taken to the emergency room and with the availability of these plants, it will be possible to provide immediate treatment to the patients admitted for heart diseases.

The trans Esophageal echo probe

The civic body in its statement highlighted that the 'Trans Esophageal Echo Probe' has been made available along with the plant for diagnosis in very complex tests related to heart disorders. With this advanced technology, it is possible to test the back side of the heart, BMC said. It will be possible to do 3D Echo, Trans Esophageal Echo etc. tests at affordable prices. The process will also reduce the waiting time of patients for testing.

BMC, in its official release, also mentioned that these units will be an important part of the academic curriculum for resident doctors studying cardiology at Lokmanya Tilak Medical College. These plants will be useful in medical education as well as in healthcare.